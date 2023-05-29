News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to kick off week on tepid note

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

May 29, 2023 — 07:03 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

May 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index traded flat on Monday, tracking lackluster prices of crude oil and gold.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to crude prices ticked lower as investors were concerned about higher borrowing costs being a headwind for oil demand. O/R

Bullion prices traded flat as a tentative deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling over the weekend, took away the appeal of the safe-haven asset. GOL/

Trading volumes were subdued with markets in the United States and several European countries closed.

Among company news, Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Airlines pilots will get a 24% hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits as part of a tentative agreement reached between the airline and a pilots' union.

Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, co-owned by AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO and other U.S. firms could win federal approval in the United States as part of the debt limit deal.

Investors also await second-quarter results due on Wednesday from the National Bank of Canada NA.TO.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher boosted by financials and technology stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 44 points, or 0.13%, at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.25 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60.5 points, or 0.42%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:52 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,955; +0.05%

US crude CLc1: $72.53; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76.63; -0.4% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world's largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
