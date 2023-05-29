CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to kick off week on tepid note

May 29 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index traded flat on Monday, tracking lackluster prices of crude oil and gold.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.08% at 6:52 a.m. ET.

Contracts tied to crude prices ticked lower as investors were concerned about higher borrowing costs being a headwind for oil demand. O/R

Bullion prices traded flat as a tentative deal to lift the U.S. debt ceiling over the weekend, took away the appeal of the safe-haven asset. GOL/

Trading volumes were subdued with markets in the United States and several European countries closed.

Among company news, Onex Corp's ONEX.TO WestJet Airlines pilots will get a 24% hourly raise over four years, plus other pay and benefits as part of a tentative agreement reached between the airline and a pilots' union.

Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline, co-owned by AltaGas Ltd ALA.TO and other U.S. firms could win federal approval in the United States as part of the debt limit deal.

Investors also await second-quarter results due on Wednesday from the National Bank of Canada NA.TO.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% higher boosted by financials and technology stocks. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 44 points, or 0.13%, at 6:52 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 9.25 points, or 0.22%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 60.5 points, or 0.42%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 6:52 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,955; +0.05%

US crude CLc1: $72.53; -0.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $76.63; -0.4% O/R

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

