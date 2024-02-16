CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to inch higher on rising metal prices; US PPI awaited

Feb 16 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Friday, tracking an uptick in precious and base metal prices, although gains were limited as investors awaited producer prices data in the United States and corporate earnings in Canada.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFcv1 were up 0.1% at 7:09 a.m. ET (1209 GMT).

A January reading of producer price index (PPI) is due at 8:30 a.m. ET that could provide some more insight into the U.S. economy.

A hotter-than-expected consumer prices index reading for January earlier in the week had dashed investor hopes of an early rate cut by the Federal Reserve and triggered steep losses in benchmark indexes in the U.S. and Canada.

Commodity-wise, energy shares are expected to erase some gains from the previous session as oil prices slipped after a slowing demand forecast by the International Energy Agency offset support from geopolitical tensions. O/R

The energy sector, however, is set to outperform its sectoral peers this week on the back of a rally on Thursday.

Material-linked shares could see another day of gains after copper prices rose to a one-week high on hopes for a June rate cut by the Fed. Gold prices were steady on Friday. GOL/MET/L

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.6% higher on Thursday, posting its biggest gain in two months after resource-linked shares led gains.

In corporate news, Canada's largest carrier Air CanadaAC.TO reported a smaller adjusted loss on Friday, as it benefited from resilient demand for international travel.

Meanwhile, Fairfax Financial HoldingsFFH.TO beat estimates for fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher gains from investments, the insurer reported on Thursday after the bell.

COMMODITIES AT 7:09 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,009.2; +0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $77.5; -0.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $82.12; -0.9% O/R

