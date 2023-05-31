CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to extend losses on energy weakness; GDP data in focus

May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was on track to open lower on Wednesday as crude oil prices fell, while investors were also wary of big bets ahead of March economic growth data.

The country's GDP data is expected to decline by 0.1% in March, according to a Reuters poll of economists, from a 0.1% growth in February. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET (1230 GMT).

Contracts tied to crude oil prices tumbled as weak data from top oil importer China raised demand outlook fears, whilegoldwas subdued as a stronger U.S. dollar made it more expensive for holders of other currencies. O/RMET/L

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.5% at 7:03 a.m. ET.

National Bank of Canada NA.TO posted lower second-quarter earnings as the lender set aside higher provisions.

Glencore Plc GLEN.L is working on a potential improvement to its bid for Teck Resources Ltd TECKb.TO, TECK.N and could announce it as soon as the coming weeks, according to a report. U.S.-listed shares of the Canadian miner rose 3.4% premarket.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 1.1% lower, touching its lowest closing levels in two months with energy firms leading declines. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were down 54 points, or 0.16% at 7:03 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 8.75 points, or 0.21% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 19.5 points, or 0.14%. .N

