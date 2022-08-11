US Markets
GOOS

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to extend gains as U.S. inflation data offers relief

Contributor
Johann M. Cherian Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index looked set to extend gains on Thursday, boosted by softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data and strong quarterly results from Canada Goose on resilient luxury demand.

By Johann M. Cherian

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index looked set to extend gains on Thursday, boosted by softer-than-expected U.S. inflation data and strong quarterly results from Canada Goose GOOS.TO on resilient luxury demand.

September futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.3% at 7:35 a.m. ET. The Toronto stock index ended up 307.64 points, or 1.6%, at 19,885.94, its highest closing level in two months.

Canadian markets followed global peers higher after U.S. consumer prices remained unchanged in July compared with June, raising hopes that the Federal Reserve would cut back on super-sized interest rate increases. MKTS/GLOB

Canada is expected to report its inflation figures next week. Markets now see a half-percentage-point interest rate increase by the Bank of Canada next month after it hiked in July by a full percentage point.

Early on Thursday, luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc GOOS.TO, GOOS.N beat Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue as affluent consumers remained undeterred by decades-high inflation.

Canada's largest life insurer Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO slightly beat estimates for second-quarter core profit but saw earnings drop from a year earlier.

Suncor Energy SU.TO is considering a spinoff of its Petro-Canada gas station business, which could reap more than $8 billion.

However, Canadian antitrust rules and the need for the unit's steady profits could deter that move according to analysts and shareholders.

U.S. jobless claims data is expected at 8:30 a.m. ET, with Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 up 153 points, or 0.46%, at 7:37 a.m. ET. S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 16 points, or 0.38%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 41 points, or 0.31%. .N

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Yohann.MCherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GOOS MFC SU

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular