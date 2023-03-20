CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to commence week slightly higher

March 20(Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index edged higher on Monday, aided by gains in the prices of safe-haven assets like bullion, as investors returned to markets plagued by uncertainty in the global financial sector.

Global investor sentiment was jittery following an emergency weekend rescue of banking heavyweight Credit Suisse that failed to calm investors and raised angst about the stability of the global financial system. MKTS/GLOB

Prices of crude oil were hit by worries that the global banking uncertainty could ward off demand, while contracts attached to gold prices rose as investors rushed to the safe-haven asset. O/RGOL/

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1, which tracks commodity prices, were up 0.3% at 7:10 a.m. ET.

Amongstock news Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on Brookfield Corp BN.TO to "outperform" from "neutral."

Meanwhile, brokerage ATB highlighted considerable liquidity, dilution and going-concern risks for pot stock Hexo Corp HEXO.TO.

Later in the week, investors also await February domestic consumer inflation data and January retail sales data.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.7% down on Friday and hit its lowest weekly levels this year, weighed down by financials. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 13 points, or 0.04% at 7:10 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 2.25 points, or 0.06%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 2.5 points, or 0.02%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,983.3; +0.5% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $65.58; -1.7% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $71.62; -1.8% O/R

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3722 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Pooja Desai)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.