CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to commence week higher as banking worries ease

March 27 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, tracking optimism in global markets, while gains in crude oil prices further aided sentiment.

Global markets got a lift after U.S. lender First Citizens BancShares Inc FCNCA.O said it would purchase the loans and deposits of failed Silicon Valley Bank, calming investor angst about the global financial system. MKTS/GLOB

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.4% at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Crude oil prices gained more than 1% as investors assessed efforts by authorities to rein in concerns over the global banking system. O/R

Among company news, Australia's Origin Energy Ltd ORG.AX agreed to an A$15.35 billion ($10.21 billion) takeover offer by a consortium led by Brookfield BAM.TO at an implied offer price of A$8.912 per share.

Brookfield Asset Management is in exclusive talks to acquire a majority stake in Data4, in a deal that could value the data center operator at close to 3.5 billion euros ($3.8 billion) including debt.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% up, helped by gains in industrial and mining sectors. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 215 points, or 0.66% at 7:12 a.m. ET on Monday, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 28 points, or 0.7% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 58.25 points, or 0.45%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,955.3; -1.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $69.83; +1.01% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $75.61; +1% O/R

($1 = 1.3726 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

