CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to break a 3-month slump; GDP beats estimates

July 29 (Reuters) - Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Friday lifted by commodities, while data showed Canadian economy most likely grew above Bank of Canada's projection, boosting expectations of another big hike in September.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 83.15 points, or 0.43%, at 19,539.86.

(Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru)

