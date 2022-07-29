US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to break a 3-month slump; GDP beats estimates

Bansari Mayur Kamdar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's resource-heavy main stock index rose on Friday lifted by commodities, while data showed Canadian economy most likely grew above Bank of Canada's projection, boosting expectations of another big hike in September.

At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 83.15 points, or 0.43%, at 19,539.86.

