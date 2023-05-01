CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to begin week on tepid note

May 1 (Reuters) - Futures for Canada's main stock index was muted on Monday as investors exercised caution ahead of rate hike decisions by major central banks later in the week.

The U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank are expected to err on the side of caution and hike rates by 25 basis points each, in their ongoing attempts to tame inflation.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.08% at 7:22 a.m. ET.

Traders also await April domestic manufacturing data, due at 9:30 am ET. Factory activity contracted to 48.6 in March as economic uncertainty weighed on output and new orders.

Contracts tied to crude oil prices and bullion prices traded in the red as uncertainty about demand for raw materials loomed ahead of the Fed's rate hike decision. GOL/O/R

Among company news, energy pipeline operator TC Energy Corp TRP.TO said it has completed repairs on a portion of its Columbia Gulf Transmission gas transmission line in Mississippi that was halted earlier.

Pipeline operator Enbridge Inc ENB.TO said it would acquire Aitken Creek natural gas storage facility in British Columbia (B.C.) from FortisBC Holdings Inc for C$400 million ($294.68 million).

Postal services firm Cargojet Inc CJT.TO reported disappointing results for the first quarter.

On Friday, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.6% higher, aided by gains in the energy sector. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 5 points, or 0.01%, at 7:22 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were down 1 point, or 0.02%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were down 6.25 points, or 0.05%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:22 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,998; -0.08% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $75.06; -2.23% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $78.67; -2.08% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON MONDAY

April S&P Global Manufacturing PMI data due at 9:45 am ET

April ISM manufacturing PMI data due at 10:00 am ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3579 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.