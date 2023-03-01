CANADA STOCKS-TSX set to begin March with gains tracking global mood

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was set to open higher on Wednesday, tracking gains across global equities following a rebound in manufacturing activity in China, although disappointing earnings from top banks kept investors off large bets.

Royal Bank of CanadaRY.TO and the National Bank of CanadaNA.TO, among the country's top lenders, reported lower quarterly profits as bigger rainy-day funds to deal with economic uncertainty outweighed gains stemming from higher interest rates.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.5% at 7:03 a.m. ET.

Global sentiment got a lift after data showed factory activity in China, the world's second-largest economy, grew in February at the fastest pace in more than a decade – a standout in Asia where manufacturing growth stalled elsewhere. MKTS/GLOB

The TSX closed 0.2% lower on Tuesday, adding to its monthly decline, as domestic data showed the economy stalling in the fourth quarter and two top lenders pointed to economic pain ahead. .TO

Meanwhile, gold prices shone as strong Chinese economic data dented the dollar and drove some bets for better physical demand from the top bullion consumer. GOL/

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 59 points, or 0.18%, at 7:03 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 10 points, or 0.25%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 48.75 points, or 0.4%. .N

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI due at 9:45 a.m. ET

