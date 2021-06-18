US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for worst day in over 2 weeks as energy stocks weigh

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index was set to mark its worst day in more than two weeks on Friday, dragged by energy stocks as oil prices dropped for a second straight day on the prospect of interest rate hikes in the United States.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN fell 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.6%. O/R

* At 9:39 a.m. ET (1339 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 122.7 points, or 0.61%, at 20,021.34.

* Marine port service provider Westshore Terminals Investment Corp WTE.TO fell 4.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second-biggest decliner was apparel maker Gildan Activewear Inc GIL.TO, down 2.2%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.9%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.7%.

* Meanwhile, the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2%.

* On the TSX, 53 issues were higher, while 166 issues declined for a 3.13-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 88.85 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were cybersecurity firm BlackBerry Ltd <BB.TO>, which jumped 2.2%, extending its rally amid the "meme-stock" frenzy and e-commerce firm Shopify Inc <SHOP.TO>, which rose 1.9%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, Royal Bank of Canada <RY.TO> and Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>.

* The TSX posted four new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 14 new 52-week highs and five new lows, with a total volume of 104.00 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

