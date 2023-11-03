CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for weekly gains, Oct jobs data lifts sentiment

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, on track for the biggest weekly jump since April 2020, after data showed both Canada and the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs in October, cementing hopes of ending the rate hike cycle by central banks.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 90.63 points, or 0.46%, at 19,716.97.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Tasim Zahid)

