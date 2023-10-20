CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for weekly declines as rising bond yields weigh

By Khushi Singh

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's stocks fell on Friday and were on track for their fourth weekly decline in five, as a sharp rise in long-term government bond yields fanned fears of interest rates staying high for longer.

At 10:55 a.m. ET (14:55 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 123.76 points, or 0.64%, at 19,225.05.

The index was on track for a weekly loss of 1.1%.

"It has been a difficult week for global equities. Bond markets are proving to be a significant headwind," said David Morrison, senior market analyst at Trade Nation.

The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield rose to almost 5%, touching its 16-year high, after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said that additional interest rate hikes could be warranted in view of economic resiliency and labor market tightness.

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% to lead gains on the index.

Gold prices soared to a three-month high as demand for the safe-haven asset grew amid worries over a possible escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.GOL/

However, a drop in copper prices capped gains in materials stocks as a stronger dollar and lack of additional stimulus in top metals consumer China weighed on the metal. [MET/L]

Rate sensitive financials .SPTTFS slipped 1.2%, leading declines, while the real estate .GSPTTRE sector lost 0.6%.

Data showed Canadian retail sales fell by 0.1% in August from July, led by decreases at motor vehicle and parts dealers, as well as food and beverage retailers.

In August, retail sales were down in six of nine subsectors.

