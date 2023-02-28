CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for muted open after weak bank earnings, mixed commodity prices

Feb 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian benchmark stock index was poised for a muted open on Tuesday as big lenders reported declines in quarterly profits and stockpiled rainy-day funds on economic uncertainty, with investors also watching mixed commodity prices.

Two of the top six Canadian banks — Bank of MontrealBMO.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia (Scotiabank) BNS.TO — reported a drop in first-quarter profits and prepared for consumers slipping on payments amid rising concerns of a recession.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.01% at 7:15 a.m. ET.

Gold prices fell, as a climbing dollar made the yellow metal more expensive for consumers, although crude oil prices gained on hopes of demand recovery in top-consumer China. O/R

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher in the previous session, but was set to end February lower by 2.4% as more interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve weighed on the minds of investors. .TO

Oil and gas producer Baytex Energy Corp BTE.TOagreed to buy U.S. peer Ranger Oil Corp ROCC.O for $2.5 billion including debt, as it looks to boost its presence in South Texas' Eagle Ford shale basin.

Imperial Oil Ltd IMO.TO said it is reducing the number of contractors working at its Kearl oil sands site as part of measures to cut operating costs at the project.

Traders will also parse domestic December gross domestic product(GDP) data which is expected to show no signs of expansion or contraction from a 0.1% expansion in the previous month. The data is due at 8:30 a.m. ET.

COMMODITIES AT 7:00 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,816.7; -0.4% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $76.91; +1.6% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $83.48; +1.2% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON TUESDAY

February U.S. consumer confidence data at 10:00 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3561 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com;))

