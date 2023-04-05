CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for lower open as crude prices drag

Futures for Canada's commodity-heavy stock index slipped on Wednesday, tracking weakness in crude oil prices, with concerns about a potential recession in the United States adding to the pressure.

June futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were down 0.1% at 6:54 a.m. ET.

Oil prices CLc1, LCOc1 edged down about 0.2% but held near a one-month high set earlier in the week after a surprise decision by OPEC+ to cut outputs. O/R

However, spot gold prices XAU= rose after weak U.S. economic readings bolstered bets that U.S. interest rates hikes to slowdown. GOL/

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE had ended slightly lower on Tuesday, giving up its seven-day winning streak, as energy and financial stocks lost ground following weak U.S. job openings report. Focus will be on the U.S. private payrolls report later in the day.

In company news, Bernstein raised Canopy Growth WEED.TO to "market-perform" from "underperform".

U.S.-listed shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp HUT.TO gained 2.3% in premarket trading after the crypto mining firm announced its March production and operations update.

Meanwhile, Canada's trade balance data for February is due at 08:30 a.m. ET.

COMMODITIES AT 6:54 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $2,029.8; +0.02% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $80.5; -0.26% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $84.7; -0.29% O/R

U.S. ECONOMIC DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

ADP National Employment at 8:15 a.m. ET

S&P Global Composite Final PMI at 9:45 a.m. ET

ISM N-Mfg PMI at 10:00 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3475 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Shristi Achar A in Bengaluru)

