CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for higher open, tracks strength in crude prices

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index was set for a higher open on Wednesday, supported by higher crude oil prices amid easing worries of turmoil in the global banking sector.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose for a third straight session as a halt in some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised concerns of tightening supply. O/R

Among stocks, brokerage Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on oil transportation firm Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to "neutral" from "underperform".

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday presented a budget in parliament that was aimed at attracting investment in the low-carbon economy and also included a "grocery rebate" for 11 million low-income Canadians.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher, led by gains in energy and materials sectors. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 227 points, or 0.7%, at 7:12 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 32.5 points, or 0.81%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 101.5 points, or 0.8%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,969.4; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $79.36; +1% O/R

U.S. DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

Feb pending home sales data due at 10 a.m. ET

($1 = 1.3597 Canadian dollars)

