US Markets
ENB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for higher open, tracks strength in crude prices

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

March 29, 2023 — 07:38 am EDT

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

March 29 (Reuters) - Canada's benchmark stock index was set for a higher open on Wednesday, supported by higher crude oil prices amid easing worries of turmoil in the global banking sector.

March futures on the S&P/TSX index SXFc1 were up 0.8% at 7:12 a.m. ET.

Oil prices rose for a third straight session as a halt in some exports from Iraqi Kurdistan raised concerns of tightening supply. O/R

Among stocks, brokerage Credit Suisse upgraded its rating on oil transportation firm Enbridge Inc ENB.TO to "neutral" from "underperform".

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday presented a budget in parliament that was aimed at attracting investment in the low-carbon economy and also included a "grocery rebate" for 11 million low-income Canadians.

In the previous session, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended 0.2% higher, led by gains in energy and materials sectors. .TO

Dow e-minis 1YMcv1 were up 227 points, or 0.7%, at 7:12 a.m. ET, while S&P 500 e-minis EScv1 were up 32.5 points, or 0.81%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis NQcv1 were up 101.5 points, or 0.8%. .N

COMMODITIES AT 7:12 a.m. ET

Gold futures GCc2: $1,969.4; -0.2% GOL/

US crude CLc1: $74; +1.1% O/R

Brent crude LCOc1: $79.36; +1% O/R

U.S. DATA DUE ON WEDNESDAY

Feb pending home sales data due at 10 a.m. ET

FOR CANADIAN MARKETS NEWS, CLICK ON CODES:

TSX market report .TO

Canadian dollar and bonds report CAD/CA/

Reuters global stocks poll for Canada EQUITYPOLL1, EPOLL/CA

Canadian markets directory CANADA

($1 = 1.3597 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

((johann.mcherian@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ENB

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.