CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for fifth straight monthly gain on rebound hopes

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index eased at the open on Monday but was still set for its fifth straight month of gains amid historic global stimulus and optimism around a post-pandemic economic rebound.

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (1338 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 65.11 points, or 0.39%, at 16,640.68.

