CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for biggest daily gains in a year on earnings boost

November 02, 2023 — 10:51 am EDT

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index hit a two-week high on Thursday, supported by upbeat earnings from e-commerce firms Shopify and Lightspeed along with jet maker Bombardier, while higher commodity prices also lifted sentiment.

At 10:13 a.m. ET (1413 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 308.55 points, or 1.62%, at 19,387.55, on track to mark its biggest daily gains in nearly one year.

The information technology index .SPTTTK led sectoral gains, jumping 5.4% on upbeat earnings from Shopify and Lightspeed and was set to mark its biggest gain in nearly a year.

ShopifySHOP.TO led the index, adding 19.7% after returning to profit in the third quarter and posting quarterly revenue above market expectations.

Software provider Lightspeed CommerceLSPD.TO advanced 14.6% after the firm raised its annual revenue forecast.

BombardierBBDb.TO also reported third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates, helped by robust demand for pricier business jets and strength in its aftermarket business.

The jet maker moved 7.8% higher while the industrial .GSPTTIN index was up 1.1%.

The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.6% on higher oil prices as risk appetite returned to financial markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve kept benchmark interest rates on hold. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, also rose 0.1% as prices of most non-ferrous metals, including copper and gold, gained on a pullback in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields. MET/LGOL/

Meanwhile, First Quantum Minerals FM.TO shares snapped a three-day losing streak to climb 3.8% higher amid uncertainty over the future of its key Panama copper mine.

"First Quantum is struggling because their political situation is so unpredictable right now for investors," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market strategist at SIA Wealth Management.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

