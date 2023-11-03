CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for best week since April 2020, jobs data boosts confidence

(Updated at 10:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT))
TSX up 0.8%
Canada, U.S. add fewer-than-expected jobs in Oct
Restaurant Brands slips on Q3 revenue miss
Magna raises 2023 profit forecast, shares gain
By Khushi Singh
Nov 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Friday after data showed both Canada and the U.S. added fewer-than-expected jobs in October, cementing hopes of central banks ending the rate hike cycle.
At 10:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 153.7 points, or 0.78%, at 19,780.04, on track for its biggest weekly gains since April 2020.
The loonie strengthened after data showed the Canadian economy added fewer-than-expected jobs in October, while the jobless rate rose to a 21-month high of 5.7%.
Similarly, U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in October while wage inflation cooled, pointing to an easing in the labor market.
The softer-than-anticipated jobs report should reinforce expectations that the Bank of Canada and U.S. Federal Reserve may be done raising interest rates, sparking a surge in rate-sensitive stocks.
Real estate stocks jumped 2.8%, leading sectoral gains, while financials added 1.2%.
"Signs of softening in labour markets should increase the odds that the next rate change will (eventually) be a cut," Nathan Janzen, assistant chief economist at Royal Bank of Canada, said in a note.
The materials sector , which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, gained 2.2% on higher copper prices as the dollar weakened after U.S. jobs data. [MET/L]
Top decliner energy index lost 0.6% as oil prices slipped over supply concerns driven by Middle East tensions.
