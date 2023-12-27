CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for a 3-day win streak on healthcare, energy boost

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, on track for a third consecutive day of gains, supported by a rise in healthcare and energy stocks, while investors grew optimistic that major central banks could begin cutting interest rates in the upcoming year.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 73.38 points, or 0.35%, at 20,954.57.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

