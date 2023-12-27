News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX set for a 3-day win streak on healthcare, energy boost

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 27, 2023 — 09:38 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Dec 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Wednesday, on track for a third consecutive day of gains, supported by a rise in healthcare and energy stocks, while investors grew optimistic that major central banks could begin cutting interest rates in the upcoming year.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (1435 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 73.38 points, or 0.35%, at 20,954.57.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.