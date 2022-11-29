US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises tracking commodity prices; Scotiabank falls

November 29, 2022 — 09:37 am EST

Written by Johann M Cherian for Reuters ->

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking prices of crude oil and metals, although Bank of Nova Scotia kept gains in check after reporting a jump in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.74 points, or 0.17%, at 20,254.23.

