CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises tracking commodity prices; Scotiabank falls

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, tracking prices of crude oil and metals, although Bank of Nova Scotia kept gains in check after reporting a jump in loan loss provisions in the fourth quarter.

At 09:31 a.m. ET (1431 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 33.74 points, or 0.17%, at 20,254.23.

(Reporting by Johann M Cherian in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

