CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises to 2-month high as materials sector jumps

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday to its highest closing level in nearly two months, led by gains for the materials sector as gold and copper prices climbed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 114.40 points, or 0.6%, at 19,660.31, its highest closing level since Sept. 14.

Wall Street also ended higher during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes.

The materials group, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 4.7%.

Copper HGc1 rose 1.7%, while gold was up 2.2% at about $1,712 per ounce as the U.S. dollar .DXY and bond yields fell.

Yamana Gold IncYRI.TO backed a $4.8 billion takeover bid from Agnico Eagle AEM.TO and Pan American Silver Corp PAAS.TO, while South Africa's Gold Fields GFIJ.J ended its bid to acquire the company. Shares of Yamana ended 2.6% higher.

TransAlta Corp TA.TO shares jumped 7.1% after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter results and increased its full-year forecast, helping to push the utilities index up 1.2%.

Among other strong gainers was Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO. Its shares rose 12.4% after the company reported quarterly results.

Capping the Toronto market's gains was a decline in the energy sector. It fell nearly 1% as oil prices CLc1 settled 3.1% lower at $88.91 a barrel.

(Reporting by Fergal Smith in Toronto Additional reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru Editing by Matthew Lewis)

