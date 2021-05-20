US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on upbeat jobs data, energy stocks' fall caps gains

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, as data showed the country added more jobs in April, but gains were capped by energy stocks tracking a fall in oil prices.

* At 09:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 13 points, or 0.07%, at 19,430.03.

* Canada added 351,300 jobs in April despite a tightening of COVID-19 restrictions, led by gains in the leisure and hospitality, as well as the trade, transportation and utilities sectors, a report from payroll services provider ADP showed.

* Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO rose 3.6% after reiterating its commitment to buy Kansas City Southern KSU.N and asked the U.S. railroad operator to reject rival Canadian National Railway's CNR.TO takeover offer.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.0% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.5%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.1%, while industrials .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,874.6 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 108 issues advanced, while 107 issues declined in a 1.01-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.94 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lightspeed Pos Inc <LSPD.TO>, which jumped 12.1%, and ATS Automation Tooling Systems ATA.TO, which rose 9.4%, after posting strong quarterly revenue.

* Teck Resources Ltd <TECKb.TO> fell 3.5%, the most on the TSX, and Turquoise Hill Resources <TRQ.TO>, down 2.4%, was the second biggest decliner.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp <MFC.TO>, Sun Life Financial <SLF.TO> and Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp <TFPMu.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues there were 20 new 52-week highs and three new lows, with total volume of 29.53 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

In This Story

CP KSU CNR LSPD ATA TRQ MFC SLF

