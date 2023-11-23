CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on the back of higher consumer discretionary stocks

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday, supported by a rise in consumer discretionary stocks, while energy stocks continued losses for the second day after postponement of an OPEC+ meeting.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 19.78 points, or 0.10%, at 20,133.74.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

