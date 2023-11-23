News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on the back of higher consumer discretionary stocks

Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

November 23, 2023 — 09:41 am EST

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday, supported by a rise in consumer discretionary stocks, while energy stocks continued losses for the second day after postponement of an OPEC+ meeting.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1432 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 19.78 points, or 0.10%, at 20,133.74.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.