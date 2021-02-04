CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on tech gains, U.S. stimulus optimism

Adds details, updates prices

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as technology stocks gained, while optimism around U.S. fiscal stimulus and economic recovery also lifted sentiment.

* At 09:48 a.m. ET (14:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 42.1 points, or 0.23%, at 17,958.01.

* Technology sector .SPTTTK rose 1.4% and was the biggest gainer on the index.

* Oil producer EnQuest ENQ.L agreed to buy Suncor's SU.TO 27% stake in the Golden Eagle fields for $325 million, roughly equivalent to its market capitalization, on the back of a planned debt refinancing and equity raise.

* World's largest pot producer, Canopy Growth Corp WEED.TO, launched a new line of cannabis-infused soft chews and drops for dogs, after its partner and lifestyle guru Martha Stewart's line of pet treats recorded strong sales last week.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 1.5% even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.4% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%, and industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes miners of precious and base metals and fertilizer companies, lost 1.7% as gold futures GCc1 fell 2.2% to $1,791.6 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 96 issues advanced, while 117 declined in a 1.22-to-1 ratio favoring losers, with 35.37 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Canada Goose Holdings <GOOS.TO>, which jumped 27.2% after it beat estimates for quarterly revenue and profit, boosted by a surge in online sales and increased demand for its luxury parkas in China.

* The second biggest gainer was MEG Energy Corp <MEG.TO>, rising 4.3%.

* First Majestic Silver <FR.TO> fell 7.6%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was New Gold Inc <NGD.TO>, down 7.1%, after gold and silver prices slipped as the dollar gained.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were The Supreme Cannabis Co <FIRE.TO>, Enbridge Inc <ENB.TO> and Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across Canadian issues, there were 43 new 52-week highs and 3 new lows, with total volume of 75.76 million shares.

