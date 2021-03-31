US Markets
DOL

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on strong economic growth data

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CARLOS OSORIO

Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after data showed that the economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in January, but gains were capped by declines in energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns over fuel demand recovery.

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after data showed that the economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in January, but gains were capped by declines in energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns over fuel demand recovery.

* At 14:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.46 points, or 0.22%, at 18,747.02.

* Canada's economy expanded for a ninth consecutive month in January and most likely grew in February, Statistics Canada said, further evidence that a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was stronger than expected.

* Discount store chain Dollarama Inc DOL.TO rose 3.75% after reporting a 3.6% rise in quarterly sales as customers spent more on groceries and other household essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 142 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.82-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, which jumped 8.4%, and Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO, which rose 6.3% after RBC raised its rating to "outperform" from "sector perform".

* BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO fell 9.7%, the most on the TSX, after fourth-quarter revenue miss.

* The second biggest decliner was Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX posted 4 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 39.29 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DOL LAC HBM BB POW BNS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular