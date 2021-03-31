CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on strong economic growth data

March 31 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday after data showed that the economy grew at a faster-than-expected pace in January, but gains were capped by declines in energy stocks as oil prices fell on concerns over fuel demand recovery.

* At 14:44 a.m. ET (13:44 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.46 points, or 0.22%, at 18,747.02.

* Canada's economy expanded for a ninth consecutive month in January and most likely grew in February, Statistics Canada said, further evidence that a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic was stronger than expected.

* Discount store chain Dollarama Inc DOL.TO rose 3.75% after reporting a 3.6% rise in quarterly sales as customers spent more on groceries and other household essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.5% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.7%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.2%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 142 issues were higher, while 78 issues declined for a 1.82-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 20.82 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, which jumped 8.4%, and Hudbay Minerals HBM.TO, which rose 6.3% after RBC raised its rating to "outperform" from "sector perform".

* BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO fell 9.7%, the most on the TSX, after fourth-quarter revenue miss.

* The second biggest decliner was Brookfield Asset Management BAMa.TO, down 1.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Power Corporation of Canada POW.TO and Bank of Nova Scotia BNS.TO.

* The TSX posted 4 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 18 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 39.29 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.