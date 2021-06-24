US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on mining stocks boost, upbeat economic data

Amal S Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday as mining stocks tracked bullion prices higher, while government data showed that domestic wholesale trade most likely rose in May.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.1% to $1,783.8 an ounce.GOL/

* Canadian wholesale trade most likely rose by 1.1% in May over April led by higher sales in the machinery, equipment and supplies subsector, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

* At 9:43 a.m. ET (13:43 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 89.84 points, or 0.45%, at 20,254.23.

* Adding to the upbeat mood, Export Development Canada's Trade Confidence Index jumped to its highest level in more than 20 years, underpinned by mounting optimism that a sustained global economic recovery is underway.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were alt-energy producer Westport Fuel Systems Inc WPRT.TO, which jumped 3.8%, and Magna International Inc MG.TO, which rose 3.3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the auto parts maker's stock.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN slipped 0.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices dipped 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.5%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.6%.

* On the TSX, 171 issues were higher, while 54 issues declined for a 3.17-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 11.76 million shares traded.

* Miner Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd WDO.TO fell 1.9%, the most on the TSX, and the second biggest decliner was lithium miner Lithium Americas Corp LAC.TO, down 1.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc BBDb.TO, Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc ME.TO, and Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 58 new 52-week highs and 10 new lows, with total volume of 26.00 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

    Most Popular