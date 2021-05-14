US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on materials sector strength

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday supported by material stocks, as gold prices gained, with the dollar pulling back from one-week highs after U.S. Federal Reserve officials downplayed inflation concerns.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.0% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.8% to $1,837.4 an ounce. GOL/

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (13:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 93.43 points, or 0.49%, at 19,229.24.

* Canadian factory sales rose 3.5% in March from February, led by motor vehicle, petroleum and coal, and food product industries, Statistics Canada said.

* Canadian National Railway Co CNR.TO fell 3.3% after it beat Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd CP.TO with a $33.6 billion acquisition offer for U.S. railway operator Kansas City Southern KSU.N.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.9% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 1.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 1.6%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.6%, while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN fell 0.5%.

* On the TSX, 175 issues were higher, while 47 issues declined for a 3.72-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.79 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were SNC Lavalin SNC.TO, which jumped 11.5% after strong quarterly results.

* AcuityAds Holdings Inc AT.TO was the second largest percentage gainer, rising 6.4%.

* Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO fell 7.8%, the most on the TSX, after disappointing quarterly results.

* The second biggest decliner was Aritzia Inc ATZ.TO, down 4.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial Corp MFC.TO, Enbridge Inc ENB.TO and Tetra Bio-Pharma TBP.TO.

* The TSX posted 13 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 29 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 34.84 million shares.

    Most Popular