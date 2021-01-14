US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on materials boost, upbeat Aphria earnings

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by materials stocks and upbeat earnings by Aphria Inc, with optimism about a large U.S. stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden further boosting sentiment.

Jan 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, helped by materials stocks and upbeat earnings by Aphria Inc APHA.TO, with optimism about a large U.S. stimulus under incoming U.S. President Joe Biden further boosting sentiment.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.8%.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were pot producers Aphria Inc APHA.TO, and Aurora Cannabis ACB.TO, which jumped 13.3% and 7.2%, respectively, after Aphria posted a quarterly adjusted profit compared to year-ago loss.

* The optimism in the Canadian market followed the upbeat mood in global equities after CNN reported Biden could spend a more-than-expected $2 trillion in stimulus.

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (14:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 44.65 points, or 0.25%, at 17,979.39.

* Adding to the upbeat mood, data showed Chinese exports grew more than expected in December, as coronavirus disruptions around the world fueled demand for Chinese goods.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.0%. O/R

* On the TSX, 148 issues were higher, while 66 issues declined for a 2.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 17.70 million shares traded.

* The fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO> fell 6.5%, the most on the TSX, after brokerage TD Securities downgraded the rating "hold" from "speculative buy" and the second biggest decliner was NFI Group Inc <NFI.TO>, down 2.6%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc <ATDb.TO>,and Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 59 new 52-week highs and six new lows, with total volume of 42.09 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

