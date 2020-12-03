US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on industrials, strong bank earnings

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index advanced on Thursday, nearing a more than nine-month high, on gains in industrial and tech stocks and strong quarterly earnings from banks.

* At 10:07 a.m. ET (1507 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57.28 points, or 0.33%, at 17,415.49.

* Canadian health authorities should soon complete their regulatory review of Pfizer Inc's PFE.N coronavirus vaccine candidate, Health Minister Patty Hajdu said on Wednesday.

* The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.9%, with WSP Global Inc WSP.TO jumping nearly 11% to the top of index after it announced deal to acquire environmental consulting firm Golder Associates.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4% as Toronto-Dominion Bank TD.TO and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO wrapped up a forecast-beating fourth quarter by Canadian lenders, setting aside less-than-expected provisions to cover any loan losses from the COVID-19 pandemic.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.8% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were down 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.1%. O/R

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.7%, even as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,832.2 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 135 issues were higher, while 83 issues declined for a 1.63-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 46.82 million shares traded.

* Iamgold Corp <IMG.TO> fell 3%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was Silvercorp Metal <SVM.TO>, down 3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Suncor Energy Inc <SU.TO>, down 0.8%; Canadian Natural Resources Ltd <CNQ.TO>, down 0.2% and Air Canada <AC.TO>, up 4.7%.

* The TSX posted 8 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 34 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 83.77 million shares.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

PFE TD CM SVM SU CNQ AC

