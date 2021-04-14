US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on hopes of higher fiscal spending, oil boost

Shashank Nayar Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as investors expect fiscal stimulus measures that will be announced next week to be huge, while a jump in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy index.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 59.9 points, or 0.31%, at 19,263.6.

