CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on hopes of higher fiscal spending, oil boost

April 14 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index gained on Wednesday as investors expect fiscal stimulus measures that will be announced next week to be huge, while a jump in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy index.

* At 9:30 a.m. ET (13:30 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 59.9 points, or 0.31%, at 19,263.6.

