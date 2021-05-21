US Markets
VFF

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy stocks, retail sales boost

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, drawing support from energy stocks that tracked a rise in crude oil prices as economic reopening raised summer demand hopes, while a rise in retail sales also lifted sentiment.

May 21 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, drawing support from energy stocks that tracked a rise in crude oil prices as economic reopening raised summer demand hopes, while a rise in retail sales also lifted sentiment.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.3% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices rose 2.5%, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.0%. O/R

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (13:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 39.06 points, or 0.2%, at 19,582.01.

* Retail sales rose 3.6% in March from February to C$57.61 billion ($48.01 billion), largely on higher sales in building material and garden equipment and supplies dealers, as well as clothing and clothing accessories stores, Statistics Canada said.

* The Canadian dollar rose against its U.S. counterpart on Friday as investor worries about U.S. inflation receded, with the loonie moving closer to a six-year high notched earlier in the week.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN remain unchanged.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.4% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.4% to $1,873.7 an ounce.GOL/

* On the TSX, 138 issues were higher, while 86 issues declined for a 1.60-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 22.16 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was Village Farms International <VFF.TO>, which jumped 6.5% after announcing normal course issuer bid for common shares.

* Lightspeed Pos Inc <LSPD.TO> was the second-largest percentage gainer, rising 3.1% after Scotiabank raised target price to $81 from $76.

* Canfor Corp <CFP.TO> fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX. The second-biggest decliner was AcuityAds Holdings Inc <AT.TO>, down 2.4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Manulife Financial <MFC.TO>, Sun Life Financial <SLF.TO> and Trevali Mining Corp <TV.TO>.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 50 new 52-week highs and 6 new lows, with total volume of 36.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

VFF LSPD AT MFC SLF TV

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Is peak recovery being priced into the market and how it’s impacting stocks?

    Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss if peak recovery is being priced into the market and how it’s impacting cyclical and tech stocks.

    1 day ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular