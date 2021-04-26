US Markets
FM

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost; Fortuna Silver Mines plunges

Contributor
Devik Jain Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by energy stocks, although gains were limited by a plunge in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines after a C$1 billion ($884.32 million) deal to buy Roxgold Inc.

April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by energy stocks, although gains were limited by a plunge in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines after a C$1 billion ($884.32 million) deal to buy Roxgold Inc.

* Canada's Fortuna Silver Mines Inc's shares FVI.TO tumbled 12%, the most on the TSX, while Roxgold ROXG.TO jumped nearly 20%.

* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.91 points, or 0.14%, at 19,129.24.

* Four of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN, which climbed 0.9%, even as crude prices fell. O/R

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, which jumped 4.5%, and Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which rose 4%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Roxgold, Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc TBP.TO and Uex Corp UEX.TO.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell.GOL/MET/L

* On the TSX, 88 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.58-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.30 million shares traded.

* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 78 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 57.06 million shares.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

FM TRQ

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular