CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost; Fortuna Silver Mines plunges
April 26 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, boosted by energy stocks, although gains were limited by a plunge in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines after a C$1 billion ($884.32 million) deal to buy Roxgold Inc.
* Canada's Fortuna Silver Mines Inc's shares FVI.TO tumbled 12%, the most on the TSX, while Roxgold ROXG.TO jumped nearly 20%.
* At 9:54 a.m. ET (1354 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 26.91 points, or 0.14%, at 19,129.24.
* Four of the index's 11 major sectors were higher, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN, which climbed 0.9%, even as crude prices fell. O/R
* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were First Quantum Minerals Ltd FM.TO, which jumped 4.5%, and Turquoise Hill Resources TRQ.TO, which rose 4%.
* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Roxgold, Tetra Bio-Pharma Inc TBP.TO and Uex Corp UEX.TO.
* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.1% as gold futures GCc1 fell.GOL/MET/L
* On the TSX, 88 issues were higher, while 139 issues declined for a 1.58-to-1 ratio to the downside, with 23.30 million shares traded.
* The TSX posted 14 new 52-week highs and no new low.
* Across all Canadian issues there were 78 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with total volume of 57.06 million shares.
(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)
((Devik.Jain@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6182 2062; ;))
