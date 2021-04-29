CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost, Fed's dovish stance

Updates prices, adds details and sectors

April 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by energy shares that tracked firmer oil prices on demand recovery forecast, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's dovish policy stance lifted appetite for risk assets globally.

The U.S. central bank on Wednesday showed optimism about domestic economic recovery, but said it was too early to consider rolling back its emergency support with so many workers still left jobless by the pandemic.

* At 9:47 a.m. ET (1347 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 35.84 points, or 0.19%, at 19,392.79, easing from an intraday record high touched earlier in the session.

* Shares of Transat AT TRZ.TO jumped 9% after the struggling Canadian tour operator said it would borrow up to C$700 million ($569.71 million) from the government and use a portion of the funds to reimburse customers whose travel plans had to be canceled.

* Seven of the index's 11 major sectors were trading higher, led by the energy sector .SPTTEN that climbed 2.5%. O/R

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Vermilion Energy VET.TO, which jumped 7% after posting upbeat first quarter results and Meg Energy Corp MEG.TO, which rose 4.4%.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.5% while the industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.3%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as gold futures GCc1 fell 0.5% to $1,764.7 an ounce. GOL/MET/L

* IT services provider Real Matters Inc REAL.TO fell 7%, the most on the TSX, after a series of price target cuts. The second-biggest decliner was copper miner Lundin Mining Corp LUN.TO, down 5.5% after downbeat first-quarter results.

* On the TSX, 141 issues were higher, while 85 issues declined for a 1.66-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.91 million shares traded.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, down 8%; Baytex Energy Co <BTE.TO>, up 6.8% and Suncor Energy <SU.TO>, up 2.7%.

* The TSX posted 21 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues, there were 110 new 52-week highs and 12 new lows, with total volume of 51.00 million shares.

(Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

