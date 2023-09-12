News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost ahead of US inflation data

September 12, 2023 — 09:40 am EDT

Written by Khushi Singh for Reuters ->

Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say TSX was flat, not up; removes reference to energy stocks

Sept 12 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index was flat at the market open on Tuesday as investors remained on the sidelines ahead of U.S. inflation print.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (1332 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was down 3.01 points, or 0.01%, at 20,179.75.

