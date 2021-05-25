US Markets
LEGO

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, powered by gains in energy stocks as oil prices rose on easing expectations of higher supply from crude exporter Iran.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.0% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.2% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 was unchanged. O/R

* At 09:18 a.m. ET (13:48 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 115.01 points, or 0.59%, at 19,642.31.

* The Canadian dollar edged lower against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart as domestic data showed a likely drop for manufacturing sales in April, but the currency stayed within reach of last week's 6-year high.

* Steelmaker Algoma Steel is becoming a publicly listed company through a merger agreed with New York-based blank-check firm Legato Merger Corp LEGO.O in a deal that will value the combined company at more than $1 billion.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.7%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.2% as gold futures GCc1 were down 0.2% an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 106 issues declined for a 1.11-to-1 ratio favoring gainers, with 23.87 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ivanhoe Mines Ltd <IVN.TO>, which jumped 6.2%, and Toromont Industries <TIH.TO>, which rose 5.4%.

* Finning International Inc <FTT.TO> fell 6.5%, the most on the TSX, after BMO cut its target price.

* The second-biggest decliner was Trillium Therapeutics <TRIL.TO>, down 3.1%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Air Canada <AC.TO> and The Supreme Cannabis Company <FIRE.TO>.

* The TSX posted 16 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 81 new 52-week highs and 7 new lows, with total volume of 51.02 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

