CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost

Contributor
Amal S Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday as energy stocks gained on the back of a rally in oil prices on U.S. presidential election day.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 3.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 firmed 3.1%. O/R

* At 9:38 a.m. ET (14:38 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 111.9 points, or 0.71%, at 15,808.77.

* * The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Constellation Software Inc CSU.TO and Torex Gold Resources Inc TXG.TO, rising 7.2% and 5.4%, respectively, after reporting upbeat third-quarter results.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.2%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.7%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% even as gold futures GCc1 ticked up 0.1% to $1,891.6 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 182 issues were higher, while 38 issues declined for a 4.79-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 13.84 million shares traded.

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc <AUP.TO> fell 9.3%, the most on the TSX, after its drug candidate for the treatment of dry eye syndrome did not meet the main goal in a mid-to-late stage study, while the second-biggest decliner was Bausch Health Companies Inc <BHC.TO>, down 6.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Bank of Montreal <BMO.TO>, Nevada Copper Corp <NCU.TO>, and Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>.

* The TSX posted one new 52-week high and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were eight new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 25.11 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

