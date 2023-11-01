CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on energy boost

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index kick-started November on a positive note, driven by energy shares as oil prices rose.

At 09:30 a.m. ET (1330 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 74.8 points, or 0.4%, at 18,948.28.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

