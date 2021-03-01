US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on commodity-linked boost, upbeat manufacturing data

March 1 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Monday as energy and materials stocks tracked gains in commodities, while data showed that the domestic manufacturing activity grew at a faster pace in February than in the prior month.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 2.1%, while the materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 1.7%. O/RGOL/

* The IHS Markit Canada Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index (PMI) rose to a seasonally adjusted 54.8 in February from 54.4 in January as better news on COVID-19 vaccines underpinned confidence and new orders and employment climbed.

* At 9:42 a.m. ET (14:42 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 210.18 points, or 1.16%, at 18,270.44 and is set to post its best day in a month.

* The largest percentage gainer on the TSX was CAE Inc CAE.TO, which jumped 10.3%, after the civil aviation training company agreed to buy L3Harris Technologies Inc's LHX.N military training division for $1.05 billion.

* Its gains were followed by Sprott Inc SII.TO, which rose 5.8% after the asset management firm announced the renewal of normal course issuer bid.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 1.4%.

* On the TSX, 194 issues were higher, while 21 issues declined for a 9.24-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 21.58 million shares traded.

* Air cargo service provider Cargojet Inc CJT.TO fell 2.2%, the most on the TSX, after the company reported fourth-quarter results and the second biggest decliner was food products producer Maple Leaf Foods Inc MFI.TO, down 1.3%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were ClearStream Energy Services Inc CSM.TO, Nevada Copper Corp NCU.TO, and Zenabis Global Inc ZENA.TO.

* The TSX posted ten new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 32 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 52.84 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Amal.S@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

