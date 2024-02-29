CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on commodities boost after in-line US inflation data

By Purvi Agarwal

Feb 29 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed on Thursday, pulled up by commodity-linked stocks, as investors cheered inflation numbers from the United States that revived hopes of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index in the United States rose 0.3% in January, raising hopes of interest rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve in the first half of the year. Wall Street indexes traded in the green after the data. .N

On the TSX, the materials sector .GSPTTMT led gains, with a 1% rise as spot gold prices XAU= turned positive after the data.

Lithium stocks also added to the sector after lithium carbonate prices rose in China. Miner Lithium Americas CorpLAC.TO rose 9.9% to the top of the TSX.

Energy shares .SPTTEN followed with a 0.8% gain, pulled by the upbeat results of Canadian Natural ResourcesCNQ.TO. The company's shares advanced 3.0% after its fourth-quarter profit beat estimates.

Heavy-weight financial stocks .SPTTFS gained 0.2% after upbeat results from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce CM.TO and TD Bank Group, TD.TO although gains were capped by an 6.5% decline in EQB EQB.TO after the lender reported its quarterly results.

The investors' focus will now shift to the Bank of Canada's monetary policy decision due next week.

