CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on boost from pot stocks, U.S. stimulus bets

Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Jan 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Thursday, boosted by cannabis stocks and hopes for an extended U.S. stimulus package to aid economic recovery after Democrats took control of the Senate.

* The healthcare sector .GSPTTHC rose 4%, providing the biggest boost to the index.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.5% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were unchanged a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 lost 0.1%. O/R

* Hours after hundreds of President Donald Trump's supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress on Thursday formally certified Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

* Canada's exports rose in November, while imports edged down, with the country's trade deficit with the world narrowing slightly more than expected, data from Statistics Canada showed on Thursday.

* At 9:41 a.m. ET (14:41 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 129.91 points, or 0.73%, at 17,958.02.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 1.1%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, added 0.3% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,916 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 149 issues were higher, while 66 issues declined for a 2.26-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.95 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Ballard Power Systems Inc <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 11.9%, trading at highest since May 2002 and Aphria Inc <APHA.TO>, which rose 8.5%.

* New Gold Inc <NGD.TO> fell 2.7%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was Pretium Resourcs <PVG.TO>, down 2.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Nevada Copper Corp <NCU.TO>, Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO> and St. Augustine Gold and Copper Ltd <SAU.TO>.

* The TSX posted 17 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 102 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows, with total volume of 46.19 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

    Most Popular