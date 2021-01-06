US Markets
CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on boost from pot producers

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Jan 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, buoyed by cannabis stocks as investors looked ahead to the prospect of a Democrat-controlled Senate in the United States.

* Democrats won one U.S. Senate race in Georgia and led in another on Wednesday, moving closer to a sweep in a deep South state that would give them control of Congress and the power to advance President-elect Joe Biden's policy goals.

* At 9:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 70.73 points, or 0.4%, at 17,753.24.

* Healthcare sector .GSPTTHC jumped 7.8% with cannabis stocks being the biggest gainers.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 1.1% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.1% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.5%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 1.0%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.8%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.4% to $1,959.9 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 137 issues were higher, while 79 issues declined for a 1.73-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.94 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Canopy Growth Corp <WEED.TO>, which jumped 14.7% and Aurora Cannabis Inc <ACB.TO>, which rose 12.4%.

* Lightspeed POS Inc <LSPD.TO> fell 4.0%, the most on the TSX, after TD Securities raised target price to C$105 from C$82. The second biggest decliner was Iamgold Corp <IMG.TO>, down 4.0%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO>, Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO> and Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>.

* The TSX posted 11 new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 45 new 52-week highs and 5 new lows, with total volume of 43.47 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

