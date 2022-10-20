CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on boost from higher energy, metal prices

By Shashwat Chauhan

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index reversed early losses on Thursday, as strong gains in energy and mining firms countered interest rate jitters and market uncertainty caused by the resignation of Liz Truss as UK's prime minister.

At 10:36 a.m. ET (14:36 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 130.27 points, or 0.7%, at 18,804.67.

Most of the sectoral indexes were trading higher, with energy .SPTTEN in the lead as crude prices rose on tighter supplies and news of China considering reducing the duration of quarantine for inbound visitors. O/R

The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes miners, rose 1.9% with an uptick in prices of gold and some other precious metals.

Industrials .GSPTTIN was the only outlier, falling 0.7%.

Canadian home prices tumbled in September from last month, posting its largest monthly decline since 1999, as per Teranet–National Bank National Composite House Price data.

Even as recession worries intensify in Canada, expectations that the central bank would go ahead with another super-sized interest rate hike next week have increased after data showed underlying inflation was stubbornly persistent despite aggressive tightening.

"Investors are trying to get a gauge like at what point the Federal Reserve is going to pause this rate hiking cycle," said Brandon Michael, senior analyst at ABC Funds in Toronto.

In company news, German motor giant Mercedes MBGn.DE signed a 1.5-bln euro deal with Canadian-German Rock Tech Lithium Inc RCK.V to receive on average 10,000 tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide per year.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Shailesh Kuber)

