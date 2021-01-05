US Markets
CPG

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises on boost from energy stocks

Contributor
Shivani Kumaresan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

Canada's main stock index rose on Tuesday, helped by energy stocks tracking a rise in oil prices, while fresh coronavirus-led lockdowns in Europe worried investors about its economic impact.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN rose 2.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 2.6% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 2.0%. O/R

* Oil prices rose on Tuesday as tension simmered following Iran's seizure of a South Korean vessel and as the OPEC+ group of producers were divided over February output levels.

* At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 41.58 points, or 0.24%, at 17,569.35.

* The financials sector .SPTTFS gained 0.4%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.2%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.9% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.2% to $1,949.4 an ounce. GOL/

* On the TSX, 116 issues were higher, while 98 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 19.18 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were Crescent Point Energy <CPG.TO>, which jumped 4.6%, and Vermilion Energy <VET.TO>, which rose 4.8%.

* Silvercorp Metals <SVM.TO> fell 5.2%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was SilverCrest Metals <SIL.TO>, down 3.7%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, SOPerior Fertilizer Corp <SOP.TO> and Power Corporation of Canada <POW.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 24 new 52-week highs and one new low, with total volume of 37.40 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

