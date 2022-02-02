CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises for fourth day, led by energy and financials

By Fergal Smith

TORONTO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index climbed to its highest level in more than two weeks on Wednesday as gains for energy and financial shares offset a decline in the technology sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE ended up 42.44 points, or 0.2%, at 21,362.36, its fourth straight advance and the highest closing level since Jan. 17.

After falling 0.6% in January, the benchmark equity index has started off this month on a positive note as investors grew less fearful that central banks would hike interest rates aggressively and focus turned to corporate earnings.

Upbeat earnings from Google-parent Alphabet and chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices boosted Wall Street, which also closed higher for a fourth day.

"We can see people put money back into the market and we could be setting up for a bit of a bounce," said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Heavily-weighted financial shares rose 0.8%, while the energy group ended 0.9% higher as oil prices CLc1 held near seven-year highs after major producers stuck to planned moderate output increases.

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said there was uncertainty about how quickly inflation would come back down due to the unique nature of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has helped drive up prices.

Technology shares were a drag, falling 2.2%. It included a 10% decline for Shopify Inc SHOP.TO, the stock with the third largest market capitalization on the Toronto market.

Dye & Durham Ltd DND.TO was also among the biggest decliners, falling 14.5% after the company reported quarterly results.

