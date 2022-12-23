CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at the open on energy boost

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks in the lead as investors digested U.S. economic data that offered evidence of cooling inflation.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.71 points, or 0.13%, at 19,375.37.

