CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at the open on energy boost

Credit: REUTERS/Mark Blinch

December 23, 2022 — 09:36 am EST

Written by Shashwat Chauhan for Reuters ->

Dec 23 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose at the open on Friday, with energy stocks in the lead as investors digested U.S. economic data that offered evidence of cooling inflation.

At 9:35 a.m. ET (14:35 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 25.71 points, or 0.13%, at 19,375.37.

(Reporting by Shashwat Chauhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Shashwat.Chauhan@thomsonreuters.com;))

Reuters
More articles by this source ->

