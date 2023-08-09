News & Insights

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open on energy, materials boost

August 09, 2023 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, led by gains in energy and materials stocks on strong commodity prices, after weak data from China stoked expectations of more stimulus from the world's top metal and oil consumer.

At 9:34 a.m. ET (1334 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 48.84 points, or 0.24%, at 20,254.82.

Reuters
