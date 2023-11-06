CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises at open as oil prices push energy stocks up

Nov 6 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index opened higher on Monday, on track for a six-day winning streak, as a rise in oil prices boosted energy stocks, while materials shares slipped on lower gold prices.

At 09:30 a.m. ET, the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 68.44 points, or 0.35%, at 19,893.39.

(Reporting by Khushi Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Khushi.Singh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.