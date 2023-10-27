CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as technology stocks gain, U.S. data fuels rate optimism

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by gains in rate-sensitive technology shares as bets that the U.S. central bank will not raise borrowing costs any further increased after data showed inflation cooling down as expected.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.59 points, or 0.26%, at 18,924.9.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

