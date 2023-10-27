News & Insights

US Markets

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as technology stocks gain, U.S. data fuels rate optimism

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

October 27, 2023 — 09:34 am EDT

Written by Shubham Batra for Reuters ->

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, boosted by gains in rate-sensitive technology shares as bets that the U.S. central bank will not raise borrowing costs any further increased after data showed inflation cooling down as expected.

At 9:31 a.m. ET (13:31 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 49.59 points, or 0.26%, at 18,924.9.

(Reporting by Shubham Batra in Bengaluru; Editing by Tasim Zahid)

((Shubham.Batra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.