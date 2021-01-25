US Markets
BB

CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as tech shares jump ahead of earnings

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MARK BLINCH

Canada's main stock index rose on Monday, helped by a jump in technology shares ahead of a busy week of earnings, while investors weighed the prospect of additional U.S. economic stimulus.

* At 10:14 a.m. ET (1514 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 57.55 points, or 0.32%, at 17,903.46.

* Tech stocks on the index .SPTTTK rose 3.5% to a record high.

* BlackBerry Ltd BB.TO jumped 37.7% to the top of the index and Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc AUP.TO rose 32.2% after FDA approved its kidney disease drug.

* Telus International (Cda) Inc, a subsidiary of wireless carrier Telus Corp. TU.N, aims to raise as much as $833 million in its initial public offering (IPO), which would give the Vancouver-based company a valuation of nearly $7 billion.

* Canadian manufacturing sales in December likely gained 0.6%, led by wood products and transportation equipment, after declining 0.6% in November, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate released on Monday.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN dropped 0.6% as U.S. crude CLc1 prices were up 0.3% a barrel, while Brent crude LCOc1 added 0.3%. O/R

* The financials sector .SPTTFS slipped 0.3%. The industrials sector .GSPTTIN rose 0.9%.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners and fertilizer companies, lost 0.5% as gold futures GCc1 rose 0.5% to $1,864.7 an ounce. MET/L

* On the TSX, 118 issues were higher, while 100 issues declined for a 1.18-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 46.03 million shares traded.

* Hudbay Minerals Inc <HBM.TO> fell 4.4%, the most on the TSX. The second biggest decliner was First Quantum Minerals Ltd <FM.TO>, down 4.2%.

* The most heavily traded shares by volume were Blackberry Ltd <BB.TO>, Zenabis Global Inc <ZENA.TO> and Avalon Advanced Materials Inc <AVL.TO>.

* The TSX posted six new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 96 new 52-week highs and four new lows, with a total volume of 101.32 million shares.

(Reporting by Shivani Kumaresan in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((Shivani.Kumaresan@thomsonreuters.com ; +1 646 223 8780;))

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

