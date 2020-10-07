CANADA STOCKS-TSX rises as miners gain on bullion price rise

Oct 7 (Reuters) - Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in shares of mining stocks as bullion prices rose on fading worries over a halt in U.S. coronavirus stimulus talks.

* The materials sector .GSPTTMT, which includes precious and base metals miners, and fertilizer companies, added 1% as spot gold XAU= rose 0.43% to $1,885.2 per ounce. GOL/

* At 9:40 a.m. ET (13:40 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index .GSPTSE was up 128.13 points, or 0.79%, at 16,364.26.

* The energy sector .SPTTEN climbed 0.5%, even as U.S. crude CLc1 prices fell 2.2% a barrel and Brent crude LCOc1 lost 1.9%. O/R

* On the TSX, 193 issues were higher, while 27 issues declined for a 7.15-to-1 ratio favouring gainers, with 14.42 million shares traded.

* The largest percentage gainers on the TSX were fuel-cell products developer Ballard Power <BLDP.TO>, which jumped 5%, and Canada Goose Holdings Inc <GOOS.TO>, which rose 3.9% after multiple brokerages hiked the price target of the stock.

* Packaged meat producer Maple Leaf Food <MFI.TO> fell 2%, the most on the TSX, after BMO cut the stock's price target. The second biggest decliner was OceanaGold Corp <OGC.TO>, down 1.5%.

* The most heavily-traded shares by volume were Bank of Nova Scotia <BNS.TO>, Toronto-Dominion Bank <TD.TO>, and Vivo Cannabis Inc <VIVO.TO>.

* The TSX posted seven new 52-week highs and no new lows.

* Across all Canadian issues there were 12 new 52-week highs and two new lows, with a total volume of 24.26 million shares.

(Reporting by Amal S; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

